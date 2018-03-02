Liverpool Transfer News: Giuseppe Marotta Discusses Emre Can Rumours

Juventus' general manager Giuseppe Marotta has said there's a chance his side may not sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can because there are a number of teams interested in the Germany international.

Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he is allowed to discuss terms with clubs outside of the Premier League with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

"We know that there are other clubs in the race to sign him," Marotta said, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal. "If he decides to come to Juventus, we will be happy, but if he decides to join another team, we will take another chance."

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo), the Italian champions have made it clear to Can they want to wrap up a deal for him quickly.

Additionally, Gazzetta said Real Madrid are monitoring developments and Can would like to see former club Bayern Munich move for him. Liverpool have not given up hope of sealing an extension with the 24-year-old yet, though.

Can has enjoyed a decent season for the Reds and has come into form in recent weeks. He can be inconsistent, though, particularly when he's forced to deal with opposition attackers in a holding-midfield berth.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man is actually more effective when he's handed some freedom to venture forward.

Can is powerful in possession and difficult to barge off the ball when he does march up the pitch. He's an intelligent player, too, able to open up attacking options for the Reds with his passing ability.

With six goals netted in all competitions this term, Can is chipping in with important contributions, and there's no doubt he's developed under manager Jurgen Klopp. Losing him for nothing would feel like a bitter blow for the Reds.

You sense that if Can was going to extend his stay on Merseyside, a deal would've been signed. And with such high-profile clubs said to be interested in him, it would be a shock if the midfielder turned down the chance to play for a team like Juventus or Real Madrid.

Juve would make sense for the German, as he would be able to revitalise a midfield that's been reliant on a number of over-30s in Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira. However, based on Marotta's quotes, it appears any deal remains a fair way from completion.