Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones' PED Ban: 'That's His Reality Now'

John Locher/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier doesn't have any sympathy for Jon Jones after the California State Athletic Commission upheld its decision to revoke Jones' license for one year on Tuesday.

"He put himself in all these situations—these were not forced on you," Cormier told TMZ Sports. "That's his reality now."

Jones was stripped of his license following a positive test for an anabolic steroid administered one day before his light heavyweight title clash with Cormier at UFC 214.

"I've moved on," Cormier added. "I've disconnected myself from that man and his issues."

Jones defeated Cormier via third-round TKO on July 30 to reclaim the light heavyweight title, but the result was overturned to a no-contest following Jones' positive test.

After having the belt returned, Cormier defended it with a second-round TKO of Volkan Oezdemir at January's UFC 220.

Cormier's next fight is scheduled for July 7, when he will try to become a two-division champion with a win over heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.