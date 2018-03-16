Kevin Durant Reportedly Out vs. Kings with Rib Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on February 26, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to sore ribs, according to Mark Medina of The Mercury News.

Durant previously dealt with a right calf strain, sprained ankle and left-hand contusion this season, although none of those injuries have proved significant. 

Now in his second season with the Warriors, Durant has carved out a spot in the MVP race by averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 43 percent from three. 

Durant becomes the latest Warriors star to be hit by the injury bug:

Fortunately for Golden State, it just wrapped up its fourth consecutive Pacific Division title and is all but locked into a top-two seed for the playoffs. The Warriors can afford to let their players rest up and get healthy for the postseason. 

Andre Iguodala will be the favorite to start in Durant's place if he misses extended action, while sharpshooters Nick Young and Omri Casspi should see some extra playing time off the bench as head coach Steve Kerr searches for perimeter reinforcements. 

