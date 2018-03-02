Combine Notebook: Lamar Jackson Is a Quarterback. Period.

2 of 7

Lamar Jackson isn't the only quarterback trying to flip the script on the NFL's culture of gossip-mongering. The top prospects will spend the week trying to silence teams' concerns during private interviews. On Friday, they got to plead their cases to the media.

Sam Darnold, USC

Issues: He decided not to throw this week, making him history's greatest monster. Also, he fumbles a lot.

What he said

On fumbles: "The No. 1 priority of a quarterback is to protect the football. I'm aware of how much I turned the ball over, and it's not OK. I've been addressing it this offseason. I've been working on keeping two hands [on the ball] in the pocket at all times. The only time to let go of the ball is to throw it."

On not throwing this week: "I felt like it was just the best decision for me. Obviously, I'm gonna throw at my pro day, and that's a good opportunity for teams to look at how I can spin it."

Impressions

Darnold's roundabout delivery would not look good in direct comparison to Josh Rosen's crisp delivery or Josh Allen's pure rocketry. By USC's pro day, no one will remember that he did not throw here. And with the other top prospects dodging character/accuracy/position change issues, Darnold can afford to stand on his record this week.

Baker Mayfield (pictured), Oklahoma

Issues: Height, character/cockiness concerns, Johnny Manziel comparisons that never seem to go away.

What he said

On his height (6'1"): "Height doesn't matter. You see guys like Tyrod Taylor, [Drew] Brees, Russell Wilson, they've proven that it didn't matter. And if you wanna say anything else, I got three years of tape you can watch."

On character issues: "Teams asked about my character. Until you really sit down with them directly, they might have an image that's been portrayed within stories or headlines. ... I let them know exactly what I'm about, and that's the most important thing. What you see is what you get."

On Manziel: "When it comes to that comparison, it's not my favorite at all. I think we're two completely different people."

Impressions

Mayfield was soft-spoken yet bold, saying about the Browns that "if anyone can turn things around there, it's me." None of Mayfield's real and perceived flaws are deal-breakers, but history shows that three or four little concerns often add up to one big one when it comes to draft position, if not career success.

Josh Rosen, UCLA

Issues: Leadership concerns, which is a nice way of saying that there is a pervasive rumor that Rosen is about as liked by teammates as an extra set of gassers after practice.

What he said

On leadership: "Leadership is a very personal thing that there aren't any shortcuts to. It takes time. You have to build relationships. And you have to treat each individual, um, individually.

"Some guys respond to a kick in the butt a little better. Some guys respond to encouragement or inspiration. Some get down on themselves so you have to help them up a little bit. ... I'm not really a big rah-rah guy. And if I tried to be, I think my teammates would see right through it."

Impressions

Rosen also spoke about why he gave up tennis for football:

"Tennis gets pretty lonely. It's an individual sport. All of your friends are your enemies at the same time." It was the first time the NFL Scouting Combine started to sound like a screenplay adaptation of Infinite Jest.

Rosen sounds a little like an individual-sport athlete when he speaks: introspective, intellectual, maybe a little overprepared. No wonder he rubs some Real Football Guys™ the wrong way.

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Issues: The accuracy of an upside-down sundial in a dark basement.

What he said

Allen spoke simultaneously with Lamar Jackson, so who knows? But seriously, the Allen questions can only be answered on a field. He'll get his opportunity tomorrow.