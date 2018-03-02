O.J. Simpson Hypothetically Explained How He'd Kill Nicole Brown Simpson in 2006

Ethan Miller/Associated Press

Fox will reportedly air a 2006 interview with O.J. Simpson on Sunday, March 11, in which he hypothetically discussed an accomplice who was with him the night Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered.

According to TMZ, "Simpson flat-out talks about an accomplice who was with him at Nicole's home. He did not name the accomplice."

The interview, which was given under the guise of what Simpson thinks may have occurred on the evening of June 12, 1994, was made to publicize his book, If I Did It. The sitdown is conducted by Judith Regan, who had agreed to publish Simpson's book.

"As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself," Simpson says in the interview, according to a partial transcript published by the New York Times' Russ Buettner and Edward Wyatt in 2006. "And this guy kind of got into a karate thing."

At that point, Simpson said he "grabbed the knife" and discusses possibly removing a glove from his hand.

"You know, I had no conscious memory of doing that, but obviously I must have because they found a glove there," he said.

While the interview was supposed to air 12 years ago, BuzzFeed News' Marcus Jones noted Fox "faced a week's worth of outrage from the network's affiliates, news hosts like Bill O'Reilly, and booksellers before deciding to indefinitely shelve the project."

Simpson, who was recently granted parole after spending nine years in a Nevada prison on charges of armed robbery, was acquitted in the murders of Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman on Oct. 3, 1995.