Joel Embiid Hints at LeBron James 76ers Buzz with 'Summer 2018 Goals' Hashtag

Joel Embiid Hints at LeBron James 76ers Buzz with 'Summer 2018 Goals' HashtagMarch 2, 2018
Even in saluting Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, Joel Embiid appeared to make a sales pitch on behalf of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Embiid shared a photo on Instagram from Philadelphia's 108-97 victory over Cleveland on Thursday and included the caption, "Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game." He capped off the post with the hashtag "summer2018goals," seemingly alluding to James' impending free agency:
Several minutes after sharing the Instagram post, Embiid tweeted this:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
It’s not what y’all think lol2018-3-2 05:14:33
Embiid's Instagram post added to a back-and-forth among 76ers and Cavs fans, who purchased billboards to lobby James:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
I just saw this in downtown Cleveland. ‘HEY PHILLY, 👑 #THELANDOFTHEKING https://t.co/FZjPWvK0e72018-3-1 19:58:35
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. https://t.co/vntsa8h3mE2018-2-26 16:53:07
Ultimately, Embiid's performance was likely the Sixers' biggest selling point. The 2018 All-Star finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Ben Simmons Is LeBron in the Making