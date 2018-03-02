Joel Embiid Hints at LeBron James 76ers Buzz with 'Summer 2018 Goals' Hashtag

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, from Cameroon, dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Larry Nance Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Even in saluting Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, Joel Embiid appeared to make a sales pitch on behalf of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid shared a photo on Instagram from Philadelphia's 108-97 victory over Cleveland on Thursday and included the caption, "Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game." He capped off the post with the hashtag "summer2018goals," seemingly alluding to James' impending free agency:

Several minutes after sharing the Instagram post, Embiid tweeted this:

Embiid's Instagram post added to a back-and-forth among 76ers and Cavs fans, who purchased billboards to lobby James:

Ultimately, Embiid's performance was likely the Sixers' biggest selling point. The 2018 All-Star finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Related

    Ben Simmons Is LeBron in the Making

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons Is LeBron in the Making

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Licked His Lips While Staring Down Wesley Johnson

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Licked His Lips While Staring Down Wesley Johnson

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Suspend J.R. 1 Game for Detrimental Conduct

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Suspend J.R. 1 Game for Detrimental Conduct

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Touts 'Young King' Ben Simmons

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Touts 'Young King' Ben Simmons

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report