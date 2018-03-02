Joel Embiid Hints at LeBron James 76ers Buzz with 'Summer 2018 Goals' Hashtag

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Even in saluting Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, Joel Embiid appeared to make a sales pitch on behalf of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid shared a photo on Instagram from Philadelphia's 108-97 victory over Cleveland on Thursday and included the caption, "Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game." He capped off the post with the hashtag "summer2018goals," seemingly alluding to James' impending free agency:

Several minutes after sharing the Instagram post, Embiid tweeted this:

Embiid's Instagram post added to a back-and-forth among 76ers and Cavs fans, who purchased billboards to lobby James:

Ultimately, Embiid's performance was likely the Sixers' biggest selling point. The 2018 All-Star finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.