Report: Billy Price Suffers Chest Injury at NFL Combine, Believed to Be Torn Pec

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Top NFL draft prospect Billy Price reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the bench press portion of the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, per Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

The former Ohio State center will have an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury, which occurred on his third rep.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided additional information:

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Price is the No. 1 center in the class and the No. 20 overall prospect.

Price was a first-team All-American in each of the past two seasons and was awarded the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center in 2017. He also set an Ohio State record with 55 straight starts.

Not only does he have plenty of upside, but he was also one of the most NFL-ready players in the class based on his experience against top competition.

If this injury is as bad as predicted, however, it could limit him throughout the start of the offseason and lower his draft stock.

On the plus side, cornerback Fabian Moreau suffered a similar injury at his pro day before appearing in all 16 games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Last season also saw potential first-round pick Sidney Jones drop to the second round after he tore his ACL during his pro day, although he was limited to just one game.

Injuries are a part of sports, but it's tough to see promising players lose out on millions of dollars due to workout setbacks.