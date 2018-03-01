Report: WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Arrested on Fugitive from Justice Charges

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Sytch, was arrested on charges of contempt of court and being a fugitive from justice, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

According to Wrestlezone's Bill Pritchard, authorities arrested Sytch on Tuesday, and she's being held on $2,500 bail. Pritchard reported Sytch was wanted in Pennsylvania when police arrested her in New Jersey.

Sytch left WWE in 1998 and had brief spells in ECW and WCW. She returned to WWE sporadically and competed in the 25-Diva Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXV. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

In recent years, Sytch has run into multiple legal problems.

She was arrested three times over the space of three days in September 2012 for harassing her boyfriend. She was also arrested three times for driving under the influence in 2015 but avoided jail time after spending 97 days in a treatment facility. The 45-year-old was taken into custody, though, in September 2016 after violating the terms of her parole.