Fox to Air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession' Interview from 2006

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2018

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

Fox plans to air an interview with O.J. Simpson from 2006 in which the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner discusses the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. 

According to USA Today's Bill Keveney, the interview was a tie-in with Simpson's book If I Did It, in which he described how he would have committed the murders.

A jury found Simpson not guilty of double-murder in the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1995. However, a jury in a civil trial found Simpson liable for the deaths in 1997 and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in total damages to the families of Brown Simpson and Goldman.

If I Did It was originally set to be released in conjunction with the Fox special. The book's publisher, HarperCollins, and Fox canceled the release and television special in November 2006. 

The Goldman family released the book in 2007 and retitled it as If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

A federal bankruptcy judge ordered in July 2007 that 90 percent of the proceeds from If I Did It go to the Goldman family, with the remaining 10 percent distributed to a trustee who was charged with paying off Simpson's debts.

Simpson was released from prison last October after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence tied to an armed robbery in September 2007.

