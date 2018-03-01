Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Dolphins Permit WR to Seek Deal After Franchise Tag

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2018

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry (14) makes a one-handed catch in front of Buffalo Bills' Leonard Johnson (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly taken a step toward potentially trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported, "The Dolphins have given franchise tagged WR Jarvis Landry and his representative permission to seek and facilitate a trade. It will take cooperation from all parties."

This comes after Landry received the franchise tag on Feb. 20. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported the Dolphins and Landry's agent were set for a Wednesday meeting to discuss his future. Josina Anderson of ESPN cited a source who told her communication at the meeting "went extremely well."

Landry made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and is just 25 years old. He also hasn't missed a game since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2014 out of LSU and tallied a career-high 112 catches and nine touchdown receptions in 2017.

While his receiving yardage dropped to 987 after topping 1,100 in each of the previous two seasons, he was still the team's leading receiver and continued an impressive stretch of production.

There may be concern about his 8.8 yards per reception in 2017 in terms of his ability to be a dominant No. 1 option, but whatever team landed Landry in a possible trade would receive a consistent playmaker who is still in the middle of his prime.

Related

    Report: SF, NYJ, OAK Expected to Pursue Dion Lewis

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: SF, NYJ, OAK Expected to Pursue Dion Lewis

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Broncos 'All-In' on Cousins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Broncos 'All-In' on Cousins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Fox to Air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession' Interview from 2006

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fox to Air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession' Interview from 2006

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Combine Notebook: Josh Rosen Is a Jerk

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Combine Notebook: Josh Rosen Is a Jerk

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report