Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Dolphins Permit WR to Seek Deal After Franchise Tag

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly taken a step toward potentially trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported, "The Dolphins have given franchise tagged WR Jarvis Landry and his representative permission to seek and facilitate a trade. It will take cooperation from all parties."

This comes after Landry received the franchise tag on Feb. 20.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported the Dolphins and Landry's agent were set for a Wednesday meeting to discuss his future. Josina Anderson of ESPN cited a source who told her communication at the meeting "went extremely well."

Landry made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and is just 25 years old. He also hasn't missed a game since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2014 out of LSU and tallied a career-high 112 catches and nine touchdown receptions in 2017.

While his receiving yardage dropped to 987 after topping 1,100 in each of the previous two seasons, he was still the team's leading receiver and continued an impressive stretch of production.

There may be concern about his 8.8 yards per reception in 2017 in terms of his ability to be a dominant No. 1 option, but whatever team landed Landry in a possible trade would receive a consistent playmaker who is still in the middle of his prime.