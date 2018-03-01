Josh Allen Combine Coach Ryan Flaherty Says Wyoming QB Can Throw Ball 90 Yards

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

If sports performance coach Ryan Flaherty is to be believed, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is going to turn plenty of heads at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Josh Allen has one of the most incredibly gifted arms I've seen in my life and I've been around a lot of quarterbacks," Flaherty said on NFL Network on Thursday (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "He'll break the record miles per hour here at the combine. He’ll go high 60s. I think the record’s 66 or something. I think he’ll go 69, 70 miles an hour. And just wait until his Pro Day. He’ll throw the ball 89 or 90 yards."

Pro Football Talk noted Allen would break the combine record if he did reach 70 mph with his throw.

While the big arm will help Allen's cause as the NFL draft approaches, it isn't the primary concern regarding his potential and fit at the next level.

Allen checks in as the seventh-best overall player and third-best quarterback in the pre-combine rankings from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. Miller credits Allen with the best arm among the signal-caller prospects but also deems him the biggest question mark.

Allen completed just 56.3 percent of his passes in 2017 at Wyoming after completing 56.0 in 2016. He also struggled in some of his higher-profile games, throwing for a combined one touchdown and five interceptions against Iowa, Oregon and Boise State this past season and one touchdown and five picks against Nebraska in 2016.

His NFL.com draft profile praises his "rare arm strength and overall arm talent" as well as his ability to "thread the needle with a rocket launcher." Still, it also pointed out his "accuracy diminishes greatly when he's forced to move his feet."

Throwing the ball 90 yards at the combine would make headlines, but NFL scouts likely want to see accuracy from Allen as well as the draft draws nearer.