Saquon Barkley: It Would Be 'Awesome' to Be Drafted by Browns, Struggling Teams

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While plenty of top NFL prospects hope to go to a team with a chance of contention, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley would have no problem playing for a struggling franchise.

When asked whether he would be willing to go to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Barkley said it would be "awesome," per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

"That's awesome, something bigger than you," he added. "You go to a team like that, obviously they've had some rough years, but I think they're a couple pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent, new offensive coordinator."

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL draft, and while many project them to go after a quarterback, they could still use a player of Barkley's ability.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the running back as the No. 1 overall player in the class heading into the combine thanks to his ability to impact the game in a number of ways. He finished last season with 1,903 yards from scrimmage, adding two touchdowns as a kick returner.

The Browns, who are 1-31 over the past two seasons and finished 2017 ranked last in points scored, would benefit from the addition of an impact player such as Barkley. Considering how new offensive coordinator Todd Haley used Le'Veon Bell the past few years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley could be dominant as a rookie with Cleveland.

With that said, the top prospect also kept his options open by saying any team that picked him "would be a good fit."

"You want to be part of something like that, that's something bigger than yourself, that's something you leave a legacy of being part of something special," he said of joining a struggling team.

This is a significant difference from Josh Rosen, considered by some to be the top quarterback in the class.

"I'd rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher one at the wrong team," the UCLA product said in December, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

With each prospect so heavily scrutinized at this time of year, Barkley has at least likely made a positive impression on the teams drafting early.