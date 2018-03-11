Twitter Reacts to John Cena's Heartbreaking Loss, Other WWE Fastlane Results

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 34 looming, the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, hosted the last stop for SmackDown Live, WWE Fastlane 2018. Every Superstar on the roster was vying for a spot at The Show of Shows, and a win, especially in championship matches, promised a huge opportunity.

Most came in expecting this show to go one way. AJ Styles was up against everyone SmackDown could throw at him from John Cena to Kevin Owens, but few thought he could lose. The same could be said for Charlotte Flair in her match against Ruby Riott.

Luckily, there was excitement for the quality of matches and for potential clarity in SmackDown's direction by the time the night ended. This was exactly what we got. The matches over-delivered, and The Road to WrestleMania grew far clearer with just weeks remaining.

Styles Dashes Cena's Final(?) WrestleMania Plan



Six men were battling for the WWE Championship at Fastlane, but two were at the epicenter. Styles came in as champion with everyone hopeful he would emerge with the win, while Cena was ready to do anything to take the title so that his spot at The Showcase of the Immortals was guaranteed.

The Phenomenal One put on a show once again with an incredible match where he was the focus, and his victory helped solidify just how much he deserves this 'Mania spotlight. As one fan put it, Styles may just be the best in the world right now:

He is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura, a dream match that seemed impossible in WWE only a few years back. With consistent fan excitement for this inevitable show-stealer, it was easy to find responses hyping the bout:

On the other side, the story with Cena continues to grow as The Champ once again failed to capture gold. The camera caught a perfect shot of the emotions Cena was feeling as he pushed away the camera operator who tried to get a close up:

What is left for the leader of the Cenation? The obvious answer is one Cena had dismissed a few weeks prior with many still expecting it's inevitable. If WWE could book Cena vs. The Undertaker, why wouldn't it? One fan, the famous Brock Lesnar Guy, made a pretty clear point:

Others had more creative solutions. In fact, independent wrestler Chuck Taylor even offered to work with Cena, giving him a nice spot at the WrestleCon show if he's truly growing desperate:

Whatever happens next, these are the best outcomes for everyone involved. The match everyone wants to see is set, while anything Cena does next should be electric television.

Asuka Declares Her Intentions by Challenging Charlotte Flair



For over a month, WWE made clear that Asuka was not certain of her opponent for WrestleMania after winning the first-ever women's Royal Rumble. It looks like the reason for that was The Empress waiting to see if Charlotte would still be champion.

Now the match is set, and how could anyone not be excited? Asuka vs. Charlotte is a match that fans have never seen and pits the two most dominant women in the business right now against one another. Pro Wrestling Sheet may have captured everyone's anticipation in capital letters:

Having Asuka come out was not a complete shock, but it was one of the rare big-story moments of the night. That is not to say the match that proceeded it was not worth watching. As TJR Wrestling's John Canton articulated, Charlotte had a war with Ruby Riott:

However, it was a match with an expected outcome. The only thing that was not certain was whether Asuka would appear. It was an important story moment for the match that analyst Justin LaBar deemed appropriately as added spice:

Where does this leave Raw's women's division? It is likely Alexa Bliss will have to worry about an emotionally injured Nia Jax now. This sets up two interesting bouts for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin was concerned where this may lead but certainly was happy this was Asuka's 'Mania decision:

Overall, the women again made a huge impact on an important night with Carmella and Natalya vs. Naomi and Becky Lynch also a strong match. It is clear that everyone on both brands in the women's division is stepping up for the coming huge event.

SmackDown Creates a Trend of Triple Threat Match Setups



The feud between The Usos and The New Day dominated 2017 with a series of impressive matches, and it looked like we were in for another one at Fastlane. However, The Bludgeon Brothers refused to let it play out, as they interrupted and destroyed everyone.

The attack caused some frustration over the great match being interrupted, but it also set up serious excitement. The assault was vicious, fully establishing the dominance of the big men. The WWE Universe account highlighted the destruction while Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez praised the scene:

Where it caused the most contention, though, was the setup of another Triple Threat match on a card that already seemingly had both secondary men's titles being defended in Triple Threat matches.

While few would be disappointed with watching New Day and The Usos go at it again with Harper and Rowan added to the action, it can feel lazy when every match is being built as a Triple Threat just to get everyone on the 'Mania card.

In the midst of a great beatdown following an incredible match, WWE Creative Humor was one of many to joke about the silliness of the similar booking with Randy Orton and Bobby Roode already having this situation play out after their match:

Orton Completes the Set by Winning His First United States Championship

The Viper has now officially held every major men's championship in WWE with his latest victory, taking the WWE United States Championship from Roode. The match was solid overall, but it did not distract from the somewhat surprising result.

Some fans were excited to see Orton complete his legacy and become a Grand Slam winner. One huge fan of the Apex Predator, The Orton Girl, was especially happy about the big win:

Others were frustrated, with some wondering if taking the title off The Glorious One was the first step in changing the direction of Roode. WhatCulture questioned whether we may be at the opening act of Roode turning heel:

In the end, the new star was taken down for the sake of the longtime veteran. It is up to the booking to make this work. For what it is worth, Orton seems to be happy holding the midcard championship:

Nakamura Tunes Up for WrestleMania with His Best PPV Match Yet

While fans all respect the ability of Nakamura for the work he did before coming to WWE, his main roster run has not been a perfect showcase of his ability. Beyond his match with Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in his debut, The Artist has struggled to consistently deliver.

His matches with talented stars, including Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin, were flat. That made it a surprise when Nakamura's battle with Rusev was such a great opener, the best one-on-one pay-per-view match from the Japanese Superstar since debuting on the main roster.

Everyone chimed in on the performances of both men, including one fan, Rumble Ramble, making clear just how important Nakamura's selling in the match was to making Rusev look like a dangerous threat:

The match quality was the true talk with everyone from current Monday Night Raw commentator Jonathan Coachman to Inside the Ropes' Kenny McIntosh singing the praises of this opener:

This was the first of many great matches of pure in-ring work. While the night was never going to be an overwhelming attraction, the work of the talent involved made this a surprisingly strong event.

Now WrestleMania is in full view, and wrestlers will be rushing to get their spots at the show. While so many others are speeding on, keep in mind the most important of advice from hopeful future WWE cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak:

Those are true words to live by.