Richard Sherman Underwent 'Minor' Surgery on Achilles, Per Pete Carroll

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman recently underwent a "minor surgery" on his left Achilles tendon after rupturing the right one in November against the Arizona Cardinals.

"It's a bit of a setback for a couple weeks because he's in the boot on the other leg," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "But he is not slowing down. He's working like crazy. He's having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He's competing like crazy."

According to USA Today's Lindsay Jones, Carroll described the procedure as a "cleanup" that is not expected to serve as a major setback in Sherman's recovery.

Carroll added Sherman should be cleared for the start of training camp.

The 29-year-old, who is preparing to enter the final year of his contract, said last month he expects to be back with the club in 2018 even though he owns a $13.2 million cap hit.

Assuming the two sides don't part ways before the start of the 2018 season, attention will naturally shift to discussions regarding a potential contract extension.

"Honestly, I'm not sure [if it changes anything] on their side of things," Sherman said of the injury's impact on negotiations, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "It doesn't change anything in my mind. If we have the talks, we do. If we don't, it is what it is."

In nine games last season, Sherman recorded two interceptions, seven pass breakups and 35 total tackles.