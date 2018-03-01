Texas Wesleyan Fires Baseball Coach for Comments on Colorado Players, Marijuana

G Fiume/Getty Images

Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat has been fired by the school after comments about players from Colorado and the state's policy on marijuana.

Texas Wesleyan president Fred Slabach and athletic director Steve Trachier announced Jeffcoat's firing on Thursday, per KRLD 1080 Newsradio.

Jeffcoat sent an email to a recruit featuring comments about Colorado's "liberal politicians" that was tweeted out by Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan:

Slabach cited "discriminatory remarks" contained in the email sent to the recruit and "another factor that we have been investigating for the last week" as the reasons for Jeffcoat's dismissal. Slabach clarified that the "additional factor is an NAIA rule violation."

Jeffcoat was hired as baseball coach at Texas Wesleyan in 2002. He led the program to a 529-358-1 record and five appearances in the NAIA baseball championship.

Prior to working at Texas Wesleyan, Jeffcoat played 10 Major League Baseball seasons with four teams from 1983-94.