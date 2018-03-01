Former WR Rae Carruth Won't Seek Custody of Son After Release from Prison

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth won't pursue custody of his son when he is released from prison.

Carruth explained his decision in a letter to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

"For all involved or invested in this ordeal, please calm down," Carruth wrote. "I will no longer be pursuing a relationship with Chancellor and Ms. Adams. I promise to leave them be, which I now see is in everyone's best interest."

In November 1999, Carruth hired a hitman to kill his girlfriend, Cherica Adams, who died in a hospital four weeks later after being shot four times. She was seven months pregnant at the time and the child had to be delivered via caesarean section, per Sports Illustrated's Thomas Lake.

Fowler noted Chancellor "has always struggled with cerebral palsy and brain damage because of the traumatic circumstances of his birth."

Gentry Caudill, Carruth's prosecutor, told a jury during the trial that Carruth wanted Adams to have an abortion, but she refused.

Carruth was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to at least 18 years and 11 months in prison for conspiracy to commit murder.