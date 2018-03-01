Steve Kerr Compares Donald Trump to Anchorman's Brick Tamland over Guns Stance

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Steve Kerr compared Donald Trump to Anchorman character Brick Tamland after the president changed his stance on gun control.

"I was hardly surprised, I think he'd forgotten which side he was on," Kerr told reporters Thursday. "It reminded me of Anchorman when Brick [Tamland] ends up on the wrong side of the fight...and they're like 'no, no, Brick, you're on this side.' Sorry, is that wrong? I'm in big trouble...it was worth it. I know I'm gonna take all kinds of s--t, but it was worth it."

For those who forget: Brick Tamland is the oafish character played by Steve Carellwhose most famous scenes include him screaming "LOUD NOISES" and naming items around an office he "loves," concluding with "I love lamp."

Suffice it to say, this was not a compliment—though that's unsurprising coming from Kerr, who has been a vocal critic of Trump for some time.

The Warriors coach's latest comments come a day after Trump seemed to express a change of heart on guns in a bipartisan meeting two weeks after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Trump, who has been a staunch supporter of the NRA and gun freedoms throughout his campaign and presidency, surprised many by disagreeing with Republican lawmakers—most notably Vice President Mike Pence.