LeBron James Denies He Researched Schools in Philadelphia Amid Rumor

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James dispelled rumors Thursday that he was in the Philadelphia area over the All-Star break to look at prospective schools for his children.

"Pennsylvania? Nah. What are you talking about?" James told reporters. "Over the All-Star break, I was on vacation and then went to Los Angeles."

James reportedly called the speculation "disgusting" following his media availability, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

The rumors first surfaced Tuesday when NBC Sports Philadelphia 76ers color commentator Alaa Abdelnaby appeared on Philly Sports Talk and said he heard through the grapevine that James had been in town.

"I've told this to a few other people, and I have no problem saying this, my brother lives in the Philadelphia area and he told me that LeBron, last week through a superintendent, was in the area checking out some private schools during the All-Star break," Abdelnaby said.

LeBron's comments come three days after three billboards, including one that read "Complete The Process," appeared on I-480 in Cleveland recruiting him to sign with the Sixers this summer:

James said Tuesday he thought the billboards were "dope," per the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

LeBron and the Cavaliers will eye their seventh win in their last nine games Thursday night when they host the Sixers at Quicken Loans Arena (8 p.m. ET on TNT).