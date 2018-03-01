Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jan Oblak's Atletico Madrid Future

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal's rumoured interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak may be buoyed by reports from Spain saying Los Rojiblancos have made no attempt to extend the gifted stopper's contract.

AS (h/t Thomas McIlroy of Football Whispers, via Sky Sports) said his deal is set to expire in 2021 and contains a release clause worth £86.3 million (€100 million). He's also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Liverpool.

This report is in stark contrast to the words of club president Enrique Cerezo, who previously told Radio Marca (h/t TalkSport.com): "My understanding is Oblak has renewed with us, if you did not know already."



With uncertainty about his future in the Spanish capital, Arsenal may make a move after being linked with Oblak at the start of February. James Olley of the London Evening Standard said: "Arsenal will scout various goalkeepers with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak a potential candidate."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The hefty fee, along with the list of other suitors, means the Gunners would find it tough to sign Oblak. However, it's a difficult task the north London club should commit to this summer.

Arsenal have faced a host of problems between the sticks in recent seasons. The arrival of Petr Cech from London rivals Chelsea in 2015 was supposed to finally stabilise a position blighted by inconsistency for years.

Yet Cech has never been able to match the form he achieved during an illustrious spell with the Blues. Instead, the 35-year-old has become increasingly prone to mistakes behind a defence that's the most error-strewn among Europe's best, according to OptaJoe:

Cech hasn't been helped by those in front of him, but his own skills do appear to have deteriorated. Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson discussed the Czech Republic stopper's struggles on a panel of Soccer Saturday pundits for Sky Sports: "Petr Cech was great, but he's not great anymore."

Cech's decline isn't Arsenal's only issue between the posts, with back-up David Ospina talented but erratic. The Colombian was superb during the 2-1 win over Chelsea in last season's FA Cup final, yet he was far from top form during the shock home loss to Ostersunds in the UEFA Europa League in February.

By contrast, Oblak is a 'keeper approaching the peak of his powers. The 25-year-old Slovenia international is underpinning a defence breached just 11 times in 26 games in La Liga.

Convincing him to leave Los Rojiblancos won't be easy, especially for an Arsenal team facing the prospect of missing out on the UEFA Champions League for a second season running.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four. Arsenal could still qualify if they win the UEFA Europa League, a competition Oblak and a powerful Atleti squad are also involved in.

Arsenal's chances of winning Europe's second-tier club competition could also be hindered by the ongoing speculation surrounding manager Arsene Wenger. The 68-year-old's future is in doubt amid reports the Gunners are already lining up replacements, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

Regardless of who is in charge next summer, Arsenal need to get better at the goalkeeper position. A big-money move for Oblak would be an emphatic show of intent.