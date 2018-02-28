Kirk Cousins Rumors: 'Rampant Speculation' QB Will Sign with Vikings

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

While there is still time for things to shake out, it appears the Minnesota Vikings are favorites to land Kirk Cousins.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported there is "rampant speculation" around the NFL that Cousins will sign in Minnesota.

Cousins, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after Washington traded for Alex Smith to replace him at quarterback. He played under the franchise tag each of the last two seasons and could become the highest-paid player in NFL history in free agency.

The Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game last season with Case Keenum at quarterback. Keenum busted out with a stellar second half to become an outside MVP candidate and is also a free agent, but he has only one year of strong production under his belt.

Cousins, who is not without his flaws, has thrown for 4,000-plus yards and at least 25 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. Washington likely would have kept him if not faced with franchising him for a third time, which would have cost the team $34.5 million.

"I don't think so," Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams told reporters at the combine regarding franchising Cousins. "But it's not too late. But we haven't really talked about that. The media had come up with those scenarios more than what we've talked about it because I can't remember one meeting where we talked about the possibility of tagging him."

The Vikings have $48.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, giving them more than enough cash to outbid other teams. However, their likelihood of landing Cousins could depend on how high the price goes. The team has a number of good players on rookie contracts that are due for extensions soon.