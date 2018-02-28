Kevin Colbert: Steelers Hope to Have New Contract with Le'Veon Bell by March 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is optimistic about reaching a long-term deal with running back Le'Veon Bell before March 6, the final day for teams to apply the franchise tag to free agents.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Colbert addressed the Steelers' contract talks with Bell two weeks before free agency begins.

"I don't like to get into too much detail," Colbert said. "I can say that I am optimistic that we can find common ground. Those things are never final until they are final. Until we reach an agreement we don't have anything right now."

Bell played last season under the franchise tag, but the two-time All-Pro doesn't want that to be the case again in 2018. He previously said he would consider sitting out or even retiring if he was tagged.

"I hope it doesn't come to that, but I would definitely consider it," Bell told reporters.

During Pro Bowl practice in January, Bell did note negotiations with the Steelers this year were "a lot further than we were last year," per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Since being drafted 48th overall by the Steelers in 2013, Bell has been one of the NFL's best offensive players. The 26-year-old has averaged 129 yards from scrimmage per game in 62 contests and set career-highs with 321 carries, 85 receptions and nine rushing touchdowns last season.