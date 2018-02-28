Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Lead Warriors to 109-101 Win over Wizards

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards on February 28, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

A year ago to the day, Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

On Wednesday, there were no traces of trouble as Durant propelled the Warriors to a 109-101 win over the Wizards in the nation's capital.

Suiting up in front of a hometown crowd, the Prince George's County, Maryland, native posted a game-high 32 points (12-of-20 shooting), six rebounds and four assists.

Stephen Curry, while not his most dynamic, played a capable second fiddle and added 25 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three.

Curry and Durant were especially big in the third quarter when they combined for 16 points to help the Warriors pull away.

Although the Wizards dropped 35 points during the second quarter and closed the gap to two entering halftime after trailing by as many as 16, the defending champions stitched together another one of their signature, firework-filled frames to take control.

When all was said and done, the Warriors—who entered the night with a league-best scoring margin of 5.4 points per third quarter—outscored the Wizards by 13 and parlayed that spurt into their fourth straight win.

Washington (36-26), which lost for just the second time since Feb. 10, couldn't summon the same kind of eruption against the Dubs defense.

Otto Porter Jr. was impressive with a team-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, to be sure, but he was limited to 11 points in the second half after scorching the Warriors from beyond the arc over the opening 24 minutes.

There was also the matter of Bradley Beal's off night.

While Beal averaged 23 points per game over his first 11 appearances in February, he struggled to find any sort of rhythm matched up against Durant and the Warriors' collection of pesky wings.

All told, the All-Star swingman managed eight points (3-of-15 shooting) and finished with as many turnovers (five) as assists. In fact, Beal's first bucket didn't come until there was 5:19 remaining in the third quarter.

However, it wasn't all that shocking to see Beal and the Wizards a bit gassed, considering they were playing their fifth game in seven nights since returning from the All-Star break.

They'll get a much-needed day of rest Thursday before returning to the floor Friday versus the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors will also be back in action Friday when they close out their three-game road trip at Philips Arena against the Atlanta Hawks.

