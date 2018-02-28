Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Lead Warriors to 109-101 Win over Wizards

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

A year ago to the day, Kevin Durant suffered a sprained MCL in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

On Wednesday, there were no traces of trouble as Durant propelled the Warriors to a 109-101 win over the Wizards in the nation's capital.

Suiting up in front of a hometown crowd, the Prince George's County, Maryland, native posted a game-high 32 points (12-of-20 shooting), six rebounds and four assists.

Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club Right Arrow Icon

Stephen Curry, while not his most dynamic, played a capable second fiddle and added 25 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three.

Curry and Durant were especially big in the third quarter when they combined for 16 points to help the Warriors pull away.

Although the Wizards dropped 35 points during the second quarter and closed the gap to two entering halftime after trailing by as many as 16, the defending champions stitched together another one of their signature, firework-filled frames to take control.

When all was said and done, the Warriors—who entered the night with a league-best scoring margin of 5.4 points per third quarter—outscored the Wizards by 13 and parlayed that spurt into their fourth straight win.

Washington (36-26), which lost for just the second time since Feb. 10, couldn't summon the same kind of eruption against the Dubs defense.

Otto Porter Jr. was impressive with a team-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, to be sure, but he was limited to 11 points in the second half after scorching the Warriors from beyond the arc over the opening 24 minutes.

There was also the matter of Bradley Beal's off night.

While Beal averaged 23 points per game over his first 11 appearances in February, he struggled to find any sort of rhythm matched up against Durant and the Warriors' collection of pesky wings.

All told, the All-Star swingman managed eight points (3-of-15 shooting) and finished with as many turnovers (five) as assists. In fact, Beal's first bucket didn't come until there was 5:19 remaining in the third quarter.

However, it wasn't all that shocking to see Beal and the Wizards a bit gassed, considering they were playing their fifth game in seven nights since returning from the All-Star break.

They'll get a much-needed day of rest Thursday before returning to the floor Friday versus the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors will also be back in action Friday when they close out their three-game road trip at Philips Arena against the Atlanta Hawks.