MLB Betting Props Roundup: 2018 National League Division Odds, Favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs all won their respective divisions rather easily a year ago, with only the latter failing to finish with more than a 10-game lead. This season is expected to be more of the same according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, with the Dodgers, Nationals and Cubs each listed as favorites to repeat as division champions following the 2018 season.

The Dodgers ended up with the best record in baseball in 2017 at 104-58 while the Nationals finished at 97-65 and the Cubs went 92-70. Chicago then proceeded to defeat Washington 3-2 in the National League Division Series before losing to Los Angeles 4-1 in the NL Championship Series in a rematch from the same round in 2016.

The Dodgers are minus-150 favorites (bet $150 to win $100) to take home their sixth consecutive NL West title this year ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are the plus-450 second choice (bet $100 to win $450) and were swept by them in the NLDS last season as the Wild Card team.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will be going for their third straight NL Central crown, and they have been to the NLCS the previous three years, going on to win the World Series in seven games over the Cleveland Indians in 2016. Chicago is a minus-130 favorite on the NL Central odds , with the St. Louis Cardinals (+300) and Milwaukee Brewers (+400) also in the mix as the second and third choices after both posted winning records in 2017.

The Nationals will also be trying for their third NL East title in a row and first during that stretch without manager Dusty Baker. Washington did not bring Baker back this season partially because the team has never advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Instead, former Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez replaces Baker and hopes to lead the Nationals to a more successful campaign as minus-160 favorites on the odds to win the NL East .

The New York Mets finished 27 games behind Washington in 2017, just two years removed from making it all the way to the World Series, and they are the plus-275 second choice at online sports betting sites to rebound and win the NL East for the second time in four seasons. The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins each had better records than New York last year, but they are big underdogs to win the division this season at plus-1000 and plus-1400, respectively.

