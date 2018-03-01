Report: Corey Brewer to Sign with Thunder Amid Interest from Cavaliers, More

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

After receiving a midseason buyout from the Los Angeles Lakers, Corey Brewer will be jumping right into the playoff race after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.



According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Brewer chose OKC after having discussions with three Eastern Conference teams.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Wednesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers were among the other teams interested in signing Brewer.

Los Angeles acquired Brewer in a trade with the Houston Rockets in February 2017 that also netted the Lakers a first-round pick in exchange for Lou Williams. Now, he will be joining his fourth team in four seasons.

Brewer had a hard time seeing the court in L.A., with his minutes at a career-low 12.9 this season. As a result of little playing time, he was averaging just 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game with the Purple and Gold.

Oklahoma City will benefit from adding wing depth, getting a player who can play defense and score when called upon. The 6'9" forward has never been an elite scorer in the NBA, but he has shown in the past he can contribute double-digit points.

Brewer has been to the playoffs five times with three different franchises. Having his veteran presence and experience only adds to the impact he can make on the court.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first mentioned the possibility on Wednesday that the journeyman would wind up in OKC.

With Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams, the Thunder don't need someone to come in and try to average 20 points per game. A veteran role player is exactly what they need—and it's exactly what Brewer can do.

Oklahoma City's defense suffered a big blow when Andre Roberson was lost to a season-ending knee injury in January. By adding a solid defender like Brewer to the mix, the Thunder have helped minimize the loss.

Of course, the Billy Donovan connection makes this an even more logical fit. Brewer played for the now-Oklahoma City coach at Florida, winning two NCAA titles together. Sure, it's been more than a decade and the NBA is a different level than college ball, but having that player-coach relationship already built should help make it a smooth transition.