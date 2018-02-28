Corey Brewer Reportedly Likely to Sign with Thunder After Clearing Waivers

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Corey Brewer and Billy Donovan are reportedly headed for a reunion.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brewer is "likely" to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder and link up with his former college coach once he clears waivers Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they waived Brewer after agreeing to terms on a buyout.

"It was a pleasure to have Corey on our team," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. "Corey's professionalism and competitive mindset will leave a positive mark on the Lakers for a long time. We appreciate his time with the team and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of his career."

Brewer, who turns 32 on March 5, will offer the Thunder perimeter reinforcements following Andre Roberson's season-ending patellar tendon surgery.

The 11-year veteran is averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from three through 54 appearances this season.