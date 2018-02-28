Corey Brewer Reportedly Likely to Sign with Thunder After Clearing Waivers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 15: Corey Brewer #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 15, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Corey Brewer and Billy Donovan are reportedly headed for a reunion. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brewer is "likely" to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder and link up with his former college coach once he clears waivers Friday. 

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they waived Brewer after agreeing to terms on a buyout.

"It was a pleasure to have Corey on our team," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. "Corey's professionalism and competitive mindset will leave a positive mark on the Lakers for a long time. We appreciate his time with the team and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of his career."

Brewer, who turns 32 on March 5, will offer the Thunder perimeter reinforcements following Andre Roberson's season-ending patellar tendon surgery. 

The 11-year veteran is averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from three through 54 appearances this season. 

Related

    Dirk Is 6th to Join 31K Points Club

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dirk Is 6th to Join 31K Points Club

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Urgency Lacking as Thunder Holds Off Mavs 111-110 in OT

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Urgency Lacking as Thunder Holds Off Mavs 111-110 in OT

    Erik Horne
    via NewsOK.com

    Gasol: 'This Is NBA, Not G League'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gasol: 'This Is NBA, Not G League'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How Lakers Can Get Bron, PG AND Keep Randle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Lakers Can Get Bron, PG AND Keep Randle

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report