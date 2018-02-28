Report: Broncos Safety Will Parks' Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Prosecutors have reportedly dropped domestic violence charges against Denver Broncos safety Will Parks because the alleged victim stopped cooperating with the investigation.

TMZ Sports reported prosecutors were forced to drop the charge when the woman failed to appear in court despite being subpoenaed.

Parks, 23, was charged with misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence following a March 2017 incident with his ex-girlfriend.

The woman said Parks threatened her when she came to his home to collect her belongings. Parks allegedly became angry when he thought she stole items from him and threatened to have his cousin from Philadelphia "beat her ass."

The NFL can still punish Parks under its personal conduct policy, which does not require a conviction. The standard punishment for domestic violence has been six games. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games last season after being accused of domestic violence.

"That's up to the league," Parks told reporters last year. "The facts will come out when I deal with the legal process. However many court dates I need to attend, I'll do it. That's up to the police out here in Adams County to figure out what is going on.

"I'm focused right now. I'm not worried about anything going on with that. If you're a cop, you handle that. I'm a football player, I play for the Broncos. I have to worry about my team and what’s going on with myself. As long as I do that, everything should be fine."

Parks played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season despite the charges.