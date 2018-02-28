Arsene Wenger Reportedly Losing Faith of Arsenal Board and Players

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Arsene Wenger is reportedly losing the faith of Arsenal's board and the confidence of his players, as speculation intensifies the 68-year-old Frenchman will lose his job this summer, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Cross revealed Arsenal held a board meeting on Monday, prompted by "growing doubts among the hierarchy." However, later in his article, Cross said the meeting was initially intended to sign off on the release of new financial figures showing a pre-tax profit of £25.1 million.

The report noted Arsenal's board members "are drawing up a list of potential replacements with Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta—now at Manchester City—at the top of the list."

Jardim is an interesting candidate after guiding AS Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season. His stock is high, but French Football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro has reservations about the 43-year-old taking over from Wenger:

While there may be doubts about Jardim, it's certain pressure is growing on Wenger, particularly after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The manner of the performance was worrying, particularly in light of revelations from Cross that several players are losing confidence in their manager.

Specifically, Cross noted "players are worried about being able to compete, fear they are slipping behind tactically and there were complaints that a tough training schedule in the buildup to the final left them shattered."

Arsenal players "still have huge respect for Wenger and like him but several influential players believe the time is right for change if they are to turn things around," per the report.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Doubts over his methods only add to the challenge facing Wenger as he attempts to rescue a season spiralling into mediocrity. The Gunners are sixth and 10 points adrift of the Premier League's top four and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal's beleaguered boss needs to fix a leaky defence receiving little support from midfield, as well as a disjointed and inconsistent attack. It'a big to-do list for a manager who may need to make the Champions League, either by finishing fourth or winning the UEFA Europa League, to earn the final year of his contract.

Wenger has reportedly tried to light a fire under his team, calling a meeting with players and staff to warn them a shakeup will be inevitable if they miss out on Europe's premier club competition for a second season running, per Layth Yousif of the Islington Gazette.

Yet the big question is whether Wenger will still be around to engineer such an overhaul if needed.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

For his part, the man who has been in charge since 1996 has said he wants to see out his contract which runs until 2019, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail: "I've turned down the whole world to respect my contracts."

However, Wenger did add: "You try to master what you can master. What is above you, you cannot decide. I am exactly like you. I am an employee and I give my best for my club that I love."



Those words are telling since speculation the man who has won three league titles and seven FA Cups will leave this summer intensifies daily.

More names are being added to the list of potential replacements, with David Woods of the Daily Star reporting on Wednesday the Gunners are considering Hoffenheim's 30-year-old boss Julian Nagelsmann.

TF-Images/Getty Images

It should be noted Woods also ran an exclusive on Tuesday saying Carlo Ancelotti wants to take over.

The mood for change at the Emirates Stadium is being driven by the constant speculation. Yet if Wenger has lost his players, as well as the support of those above him, rumour may soon become reality.