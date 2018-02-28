Martavis Bryant Trade Rumors: Steelers Deny Interest in Dealing WR

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert denied reports the team is open to trading wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

"We have never ever made one phone call about Martavis Bryant for a trade," Colbert told reporters Wednesday at the scouting combine. "Martavis Bryant is a Pittsburgh Steeler and we want him to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. A lot of kids don’t make it back from a one-year suspension, but he did. We are not in the trade market for [Bryant]."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this month that the Steelers were listening to offers but not "shopping" Bryant.

The 26-year-old recorded 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season. A majority of that production game in the second half of the season, after Bryant had requested a trade due to his displeasure with his role in the offense.

"I just want to be happy, whether it's here or it's somewhere else," Bryant told ESPN in October just before the trade deadline. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field ... and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on."

Bryant had his best month of the season in December, recording 23 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown. Some of that production was due to an injury suffered by Antonio Brown, leaving Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster as the Steelers' top two wideouts for the final two games of the year.

Bryant will make $705,000 next season, the final year of his rookie contract. Moving on from him and getting some draft pick compensation seemed like a feasible move following the breakout of Smith-Schuster, who became Ben Roethlisberger's top downfield threat as a rookie.

Instead, it appears the Steelers are determined to keep Bryant for the duration of his contract and arm Roethlisberger with perhaps the best set of wideouts in the NFL in 2018.