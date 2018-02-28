US Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun to Resign After Larry Nassar Scandal

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal continues to hit the United States Olympic Committee, as CEO Scott Blackmun resigned Wednesday.

In an official press release, via CNN's Jill Martin, the USOC announced Susanne Lyons will take over for Blackmun as acting CEO. The organization is also establishing new funding and resources for counseling and support for gymnasts impacted and affected by Nassar.

Blackmun's ongoing battle with prostate cancer was cited as the reason for him stepping down now after eight years as USOC CEO.

"Given Scott's current health situation, we have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both Scott and the USOC that we identify new leadership so that we can immediately address the urgent initiatives ahead of us," USC Chairman Larry Probst said in the release. "The USOC is at a critical point in its history. The important work that Scott started needs to continue and will require especially vigorous attention in light of Larry Nassar's decades-long abuse of athletes affiliated with USA Gymnastics."

The 60-year-old Blackmun told USOC staffers in an email last month he had been diagnosed with cancer and doctors recommended he begin treatment immediately, per USA Today's Rachel Axon.



Rebecca Davis O'Brien of the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 1 that in 2015 Blackmun "provided no further guidance" after telling former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny to “do what he had to do" amid allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar.

United States senators Jeanne Shaheen and Joni Ernst called for Blackmun to step down after the USOC's lack of response to the Nassar allegations.

Nassar, who was the USA Gymnastics' medical coordinator from 1996-2014, was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after being found guilty of criminal sexual misconduct in two separate cases, as well as possession of child pornography.