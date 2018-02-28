Seattle's Potential NHL Expansion Owners Open to NBA Franchise as Well

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke speaks about an agreement to renovate KeyArena, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Seattle. Mayor Jenny Durkan said that the deal is the best path right now for Seattle to get an NHL team and bring back the SuperSonics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Oak View Group, which is attempting to bring an NHL franchise to Seattle, is also open to bringing an NBA franchise back to the city, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com.

"If there is a franchise to be had from the NBA, we want to be up there fighting for it for Seattle," investment banker David Bonderman told Kaplan.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

