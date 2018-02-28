Seattle's Potential NHL Expansion Owners Open to NBA Franchise as Well

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Oak View Group, which is attempting to bring an NHL franchise to Seattle, is also open to bringing an NBA franchise back to the city, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com.

"If there is a franchise to be had from the NBA, we want to be up there fighting for it for Seattle," investment banker David Bonderman told Kaplan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

