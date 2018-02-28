Su'a Cravens Trade Rumors: Broncos Reportedly in Talks to Land Redskins Safety

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly have engaged in trade talks with Washington to land safety Su'a Cravens, according to a Wednesday report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, the Broncos "are the team most interested and the likely landing spot for the talented former second-rounder, though no deal is done yet."

