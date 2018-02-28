Su'a Cravens Trade Rumors: Broncos Reportedly in Talks to Land Redskins Safety

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 31: Defensive back Su'a Cravens #36 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly have engaged in trade talks with Washington to land safety Su'a Cravens, according to a Wednesday report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, the Broncos "are the team most interested and the likely landing spot for the talented former second-rounder, though no deal is done yet."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

