NFL Mock Draft 2018: 1st-Round Projections for Top Prospects After Combine Day 2

Although most of the focus at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine has been on the offensive skill positions, as has been the case throughout the draft process, the defensive prospects will soon get their chance to shine, with their on-field workouts starting Sunday.

Since it's possible six quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round of the 2018 draft alongside some talented running backs and wide receivers, teams that enter Day 1 looking to upgrade their defense should be able to walk away with some terrific value.

Let's take a look at an updated mock draft for the opening round. That's followed by a closer examination of the top defensive players to come off the board.

Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

6. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

9. San Francisco 49ers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

10. Oakland Raiders: Derwin James, SS, Florida State

11. Miami Dolphins: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia

13. Washington Redskins: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

14. Green Bay Packers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

15. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

16. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

19. Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Hurst Jr., DT, Michigan

20. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

21. Buffalo Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

22. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

23. Los Angeles Rams: Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech

24. Carolina Panthers: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

25. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

26. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

30. Minnesota Vikings: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

31. New England Patriots: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Analyzing Top Defensive Picks

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

A franchise quarterback is the most important asset in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts hope Andrew Luck will return from lingering shoulder problems to assume that role next season. So they should focus on the second-most vital role on the field: a dynamic edge-rusher.

Bradley Chubb fits that description better than anyone else in the class. He racked up 194 total tackles, 25 sacks and six forced fumbles across his final three years at NC State. He also reached double figures in sacks each of the past two seasons, eliminating any concern about being a one-year wonder in college.

Getting more pressure is a definite need for Indianapolis, which finished 31st in the NFL last season with just 25 sacks. Trevor Sikkema‏ of the Pewter Report noted the Wolfpack standout should be an ideal fit for the team's defensive scheme under new head coach Frank Reich:

The Colts are coming off a 4-12 campaign, during which Luck was sidelined, and they haven't finished better than 8-8 since 2014. If their star QB returns to full strength and they draft Chubb to lead the defense, they would have a realistic shot at making a serious playoff push next season.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Alabama

Minkah Fitzpatrick could well end up playing a multifaceted role similar to Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu at the NFL level. That means alternating between safety and corner, usually in the slot, depending on the opponent and the game situation.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native did pretty much everything during his time with the Crimson Tide. He finished his collegiate career with 171 total tackles, nine interceptions, including four he returned for touchdowns, five sacks and two forced fumbles across three years.

While his production was consistently strong, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Paul Payne of the Montgomery Advertiser in January the safety's value went beyond the raw numbers.

"He's very conscientious, pays attention to detail, very disciplined, understands the importance of preparation," Saban said. "He's not one of these guys that just thinks he can go out there and make plays without doing things the right way. He sets a great example in terms of his work ethic and how he practices and what he does every day."

The Bucs must work to improve their defense throughout the offseason after giving up the most yardage in the league last season (378.1 yards per game). A player like Fitzpatrick, who could help fill multiple holes, would provide a special type of boost to those retooling efforts.

10. Oakland Raiders: Derwin James, SS, Florida State

Derwin James showed this past season the knee injury that caused him to miss most of the 2016 campaign was no longer a concern. He was all over the place for the Florida State defense en route to 84 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a sack.

While he fits the bill as a sideline-to-sideline player, he might help bring a new term into the football lexicon: goal line-to-goal line. He makes plays anywhere from the opponent's backfield to deep down the field in pass coverage.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus commented on that well-rounded skill set:

James' old-school, anything-to-make-a-play approach is a perfect fit for returning Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who will want to bring a hard-nosed brand of football back to Oakland. Taking the FSU safety would be a major step toward fixing the team's 23rd-ranked defense.