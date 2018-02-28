Johnny Manziel Reportedly Would Join Practice Squad as Part of NFL Comeback

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel speaks with media members following the team's 30-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Seattle.
Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel wants back in the NFL that he will reportedly be willing to accept a minor role on a roster to prove himself.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Manziel would accept a deal with no guaranteed money and "spend time on a practice squad" to get back in the league.

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He appeared in 15 games over two seasons before being released in March 2016. 

Manziel had multiple off-field incidents during his brief stint in the NFL. He entered a treatment facility for unspecified reasons in February 2015. The Browns demoted him to their third string quarterback in November 2015 after a video surfaced showing him partying allegedly during the team's bye week. 

In December 2016, Manziel reached agreement to dismiss a domestic violence case after being accused of hitting his former girlfriend. 

Manziel also received a four-game suspension from the NFL in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was officially reinstated on October 5, 2016. 

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel's last appearance in an NFL game was on December 27, 2015. He threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games for the Browns. 

