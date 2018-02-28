Bayern Munich Transfer News: Talks Rumoured to Have Started for Malcom Signing

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly begun talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux aimed at eventually striking a deal for winger Malcom.

A report from German publication Bild (h/t Metro) named Bayern as the club leading the pursuit of a player who is also said to be wanted by Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Metro also noted how Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea showed interest in Malcom during the January transfer window. However, Bayern may have the greater need for the 21-year-old attacker.

Die Roten are looking for a younger successor to veteran widemen Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, per Bild. Both are 34, yet they have been the cornerstones of Bayern's success during the last decade.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Even so, the Bavarian side are looking for new blood on the flanks. Kingsley Coman, 21, has been staking his claim to replace Ribery, but the precocious Frenchman's development has been halted after Bayern confirmed ankle surgery ended his season (h/t Goal's Joe Wright).

Despite the setback, Coman is still set to feature heavily in Bayern's plans. In fact, Bild (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) revealed the Bundesliga giants have a plan for both Coman and Malcom:

Malcom recently told UOL (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt) he will move on from Bordeaux this summer: "I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go."

The Brazilian's determination to leave the Matmut Atlantique Stadium is good news for Bayern and his other suitors.

Arsenal may have moved ahead of Spurs after their north London rivals signed Lucas Moura during the January transfer window, but Borussia Dortmund are also keen, per Warren Haughton of The Sun.

Malcom's growing list of suitors is proof of his rapid development in the French top flight. Quick, creative and decisive, he has contributed eight goals and six assists this season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Bayern could use his brand of flair, trickery and pace after selling Douglas Costa to Juventus last summer. Letting the Brazil international go has further depleted the alternatives to Robben and Ribery.

Yet the Munich club has to make a decision about moving on from two of their most inspirational players sooner rather than later. Signing Malcom ahead of the rest would give the Bundesliga's dominant force a talent to build a new-look attack around.