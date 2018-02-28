Trevor Booker Waived by 76ers Ahead of Ersan Ilyasova Signing; Will Join Pacers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are clearing the way as they look to reunite with journeyman Ersan Ilyasova.

According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Philadelphia will waive power forward Trevor Booker to open up a roster spot for Ilyasova. The Sixers acquired Booker in December in a trade that sent 2015 No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets.

Per Shams Charania of The Vertical, Booker will join the Indiana Pacers once he clears waivers. Booker confirmed the move on Twitter:

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that a buyout for the veteran was a possibility. The 30-year-old understood it was nothing personal if the team opted to go that route.

"First and foremost, you understand that it's a business; it won't get to you as much," Booker said Tuesday, per Pompey. "It is what it is. I understand that. I'm fine with it."

Following the midseason trade, Booker saw a decrease in both playing time and production when he got to his new team. He averaged just 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15 minutes per game while suiting up for the Sixers 33 times.

With this latest move, Booker could be on the verge of sporting his third different uniform of the season.

Buying out Booker allows Philadelphia to bring in a shooter in Ilyasova. In 46 games with the Atlanta Hawks this season, the 6'10" Ilyasova averaged 10.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting. Of course, the Sixers know what he can do, as he averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 53 games with the team last season.

These moves come ahead of Thursday's playoff-eligibility waiver deadline. Philadelphia currently owns the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference at 32-27, while the Indiana Pacers—who are 1.5 games ahead of the Sixers—sit fifth in the conference.