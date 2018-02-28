Cowboys Won't Give Ezekiel Elliott Special Rules to Avoid Off-Field Issues

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly won't have any "Ezekiel Elliott rules" in place to help keep their star running back out of trouble off the field, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed Elliott's off-field behavior:

"You can only do so much. These are grown men. I have a lot of confidence that Zeke has learned a lot. Hopefully he has. Because if he has and he changes his behavior and he's able to stay on the field, we all know he can be one of the greatest to ever play the game, if he takes care of himself and takes care of his business off the field. I think Zeke wants that. He's a competitor. I think he wants to be one of the best. He certainly knows that he's got to take care of business, too.

"We've had great players that have had to do better before. Michael [Irvin] will tell you that he had to learn valuable lessons, but he turned out to be a Hall of Famer. I think if Zeke will pay attention and do the right things off the field and be responsible then he can certainly have an amazing career."

Elliott, 22, was suspended six games this past season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he was accused of domestic violence. While he was never arrested or charged with a crime, the NFL conducted its own investigation and determined the running back's behavior warranted a suspension.

That prompted a series of legal fights in the courts, though the NFL's ruling was ultimately upheld.

Elliott also made headlines in March 2017 after exposing a woman's breasts during a St. Patrick's Day parade by pulling down her shirt.

On the field, Elliott has been nothing short of brilliant, rushing for 2,614 yards and 22 touchdowns in 25 career games over the past two seasons. Keeping him on the field is a priority for the Cowboys, surely, though as Jones noted, Elliott's behavior off it is ultimately his own responsibility.