ECU Graduate Transfer QB Gardner Minshew Reportedly Commits to Alabama

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

East Carolina graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew has committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Minshew threw for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions at ECU last season, and he is currently slated to be behind both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa on the Alabama depth chart.

Minshew is a Brandon, Mississippi, native who also saw action in 2016, as he threw for 1,347 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks.

He closed the 2017 campaign strong with 350 or more passing yards in three of his final four games for the Pirates.

While Minshew is unlikely to see the field in 2018 if both Hurts and Tagovailoa stay at Alabama save for multiple injuries, his presence will help soften the blow should one of the Crimson Tide's top two quarterbacks decide to transfer.

Hurts has been Bama's starter each of the past two seasons, but after Tagovailoa replaced him in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and led Alabama to a come-from-behind victory, there were questions regarding who the team's starter should be in 2018.

Per Zenitz, Minshew chose Alabama over Tennessee, and he is set to enroll in the school in May.

Minshew committed to Troy out of high school, and he was rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 70 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2015 by 247Sports.

He transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College before moving on to East Carolina and becoming the Pirates' starter.

Regardless of whether Minshew sees action in 2018, he will join a program that has played in three consecutive CFP National Championship Games.