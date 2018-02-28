NBA Launches Development Camp for Top International Women's Prospects

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 29: Close up view of the WNBA logo before the game between the San Antonio Stars and the Dallas Wings during the WNBA Preseason on April 29, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The NBA unveiled plans Wednesday for the NBA Academies Women's Program, new development camps for top international women's prospects.

Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Jennifer Azzi is among those who will help run the camps. She expressed her excitement for the opportunity for the game in a statement:

"It's an honor to be a part of the NBA Academies Women's Program. I'm looking forward to working with the talented girls from Africa, Australia, China, India and Latin America and helping them maximize their potential on and off the court."

Two-time WNBA champion Ruth Riley and former college coach Blair Hardiek will also supervise the camps.

The first camp will debut March 9-11 at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. The goal will be to identify up to 25 promising prospects under the age of 17 throughout Latin America to participate. From there, they will get a chance to hone their skills under the instruction of some great basketball minds.

This network of development camps gives the academies a chance to identify talent and help prospects fulfill their potential, and it increases the odds that an overseas player will be discovered.

Participants will also attend a panel that focuses on personal and professional development, capitalizing on opportunities and setting goals.

The NBA Academies Women's Program is the latest step in global expansion, with academies having been opened around the world. In addition to the inaugural camp in Mexico, there are plans for Australia, China, India and Senegal to each host camps by the end of 2018.

