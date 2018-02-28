Dave Gettleman Says Giants Are Open to Trading No. 2 Pick in 2018 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said Wednesday the organization would consider trading the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com relayed comments Gettleman made about the potential availability of his prized asset during a media session at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"Are we open for business? You know, whatever. Any decision I make is going to be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants. Plain and simple," he said. "So if someone makes me an offer I can't refuse, would I move back? Depends on who is there."

Gettleman took over the Giants' GM job in late December after previously serving in the same capacity with the Carolina Panthers from January 2013 through July 2017.

The 67-year-old executive was light on specifics about the team's offseason plan of attack, including what position the franchise would target if it stayed at No. 2. While New York has been considered a potential landing spot for the class' top quarterbacks, new head coach Pat Shurmur said longtime face of the franchise Eli Manning has "years left as a starting quarterback in this league," per Raanan.

"Again, if there is a guy worthy of being the second pick of the draft and what we're basically saying and answering that question to the affirmative, you're drafting what you think is going to be a Hall of Fame player," Gettleman added. "So you can't get too cute about that thing."

By not tipping their hand about whether they'd target the likes of Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Lamar Jackson (Louisville) or Josh Allen (Wyoming), the Giants are maximizing their leverage in potential trade talks.

Manning is coming off a year where he tossed 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across 15 appearances. His 80.4 passer rating tied for 25th among qualified quarterbacks, while Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's No. 28 QB.

Those lackluster numbers paired with his advanced age (37) would suggest its time for the Giants to start looking toward the future at the position.

That said, if they aren't convinced any of the aforementioned college standouts are the long-term answer, they should be able to command a king's ransom to move back from No. 2 given the large number of teams looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.