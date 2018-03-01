USA vs. Germany Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2018 Friendly

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The United States women's national team take on Germany in a friendly clash on Friday as part of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The game sees the top two nations in women's football clash, with Jill Ellis' team currently the No.1 side in the FIFA world rankings and Germany No.2.

Here is a look at how you can watch the game, followed by a match preview.

Date: Thursday, March 1

Time: 7 p.m (ET)/Friday morning 12 a.m. (GMT)

TV: ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Match Preview

USA have named a strong squad for the tournament, and the full roster is shown via the team's Twitter account:

Ellis' team will kick off against Germany and then face games against France and England in a high-quality tournament. The matches will allow USA to test themselves against tough opposition and sample what it is like to play in a tournament.

The overall winner will be the team with the most points, with three points awarded for a win and one for a draw. If teams finish level on points, the winner will be decided on goal difference, then goals scored and then the head-to-head record.

The hosts have a good record against Germany. In 32 meetings, they have won 21, including the last two meetings at this tournament, per U.S. Soccer.

The USA also go into the game in good form after opening their 2018 campaign with an emphatic win. They beat Denmark 5-1 in January thanks to goals from Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and a double from Mallory Pugh.

The 19-year-old has said the tournament will be a "huge test" for her team, per Washington Spirit:

Germany should pose a threat as they aim to get back on track after an unsatisfying 2017. They finished third in this tournament last time around, their win against England their only victory.

The team also failed to meet expectations at the UEFA 2017 Women's European Championship, a competition they have dominated, winning the last six in a row. Although they progressed top of their group, a quarter-final defeat to Denmark saw them exit and lose their crown.

Germany also suffered defeat to Iceland in FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying but have also handed out some drubbings, beating Slovenia 6-0, Faroe Islands 11-0 and, most impressively, France 4-0.

Captain Dzsenifer Marozsan leads the team from midfield but is also capable of contributing goals. Her club side Lyon showed her in action:

There is also plenty of firepower from forwards Alexandra Popp, Hasret Kayikci and Mandy Islacker.

Germany will go into the game as underdogs, but USA certainly can't afford to underestimate their opponents in what will be one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the tournament.