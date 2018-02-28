Cavaliers Rumors: Corey Brewer Linked Among Other Teams After Lakers Buyout

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers headline a group of teams with interest in small forward Corey Brewer once his buyout from the Los Angeles Lakers is official.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards are reportedly other potential landing spots.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports confirmed the sides reached a buyout agreement Wednesday. Sam Amick‏ of USA Today reported the widespread interest but noted Brewer seeks a "legit role."

Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN mentioned OKC as a possible destination.

Brewer has failed to make much of an impact for the Lakers this season. He's averaged 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing just 12.9 minutes per game across 54 appearances.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times passed along comments the 31-year-old journeyman made Wednesday about trying to find an opportunity to make a bigger impact.

"I helped the guys as much as I could," Brewer said. "I didn't mind being a mentor. There's a lot of good guys. When you can still play you don't want to be in a situation where you're not playing."

Being linked to the Cavs doesn't come as much surprise. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions could still use more depth after a roster overhaul before the trade deadline that followed a prolonged slump dating back to Christmas.

In Cleveland, Brewer would take over as the chief reserve behind LeBron James at small forward and also get some playing time at shooting guard. It probably wouldn't lead to a massive uptick in overall minutes from what he received with the Lakers, though.

Amick noted the veteran swingman is "expected to take his time in deciding his next spot." That makes sense given the large number of contenders with interest he'll need to talk with and sort through once the Lakers buyout is completed.