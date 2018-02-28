Jonathan Stewart Released by Panthers After 10 Seasons with Team

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they released running back Jonathan Stewart after 10 seasons with the team.

The 30-year-old Stewart struggled last season with 680 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. He also made eight receptions for 52 yards and one score.

Carolina selected Stewart with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Oregon, and he split time with DeAngelo Williams for seven seasons before becoming the full-time starter in 2015.

Stewart made his first and only Pro Bowl that season, as he rushed for 989 yards and six touchdowns and registered 99 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

His best NFL season came in 2009 when he set career highs with 1,133 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

While Stewart has just one 1,000-yard rushing season to his credit, he is the Panthers' all-time leading rusher with 7,318 yards. He is also second in career rushing touchdowns with 51 behind only quarterback Cam Newton.

Stewart shouldered less responsibility last season on the heels of Carolina's selection of running back Christian McCaffrey with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

McCaffrey had just 435 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as a rookie, but he made a big impact as a receiver with 80 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns.

While McCaffrey wasn't used much in short-yardage and goal-line situations, he could become an every-down back in 2018 unless the Panthers decide to bring in a bell cow via free agency or the draft.

Should Carolina keep things in-house, look for Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne to serve in a backup role behind McCaffrey.