Brian Gaine: Jadeveon Clowney Contract Extension 'Certainly' Interests Texans

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans on the sidelines during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 45 to 7. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Wednesday the organization is considering a contract extension for outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney before the 2018 season.

"That's something that we're currently evaluating right now, about the feasibility of that," Gaine told reporters during a media session at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "It's certainly something we have interest in."

Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, is coming off his best season as a pro.

The 25-year-old South Carolina product tallied 59 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while playing all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his four years in Houston.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 13 edge defender in the NFL for 2017.

  1. Building the Perfect QB Prospect for the Draft

  2. James Washington Is the Top Riser at WR for NFL Draft

  3. Eagles Fans Celebrated Exactly as You Would Expect

  4. Melvin Gordon Keeps It Real About the Pats

  5. Draft Prospects to Target If You Miss Out on Top Guys

  6. Future 1st Rounders in 2018 Recruiting Class

  7. Winners and Losers from Senior Bowl Week

  8. Winners, Losers of Conference Championships

  9. Winners and Losers of Divisional Round

  10. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional Sunday

  11. Simms in 60: It's Disrespectful to Count Out Underdog Eagles in Divisional Round

  12. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional Saturday

  13. Who's 2018 NFL Draft's Version of Alvin Kamara?

  14. Browns Fans Throw Parade in Honor of 0-16

  15. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Wild Card Sunday

  16. Winners, Losers of NFL Wild Card Weekend

  17. Simms in 60: Rams Are Wild Card Weekend Team with Best Chance at Super Bowl Run

  18. Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling - Saturday

  19. 49ers Take Home O-Line of the Week

  20. Simms in 60: Gronk, Not Brady, Is MVP of New England Patriots Offense

Right Arrow Icon

Clowney registered just 10.5 sacks in 31 games while battling a variety of injuries across his first three seasons with the Texans.

His continued improvement and durability allowed him to secure a second straight Pro Bowl selection.

"I was excited about it," Clowney told reporters in December. "One of my goals every year [is] to try to get to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team. Just one of the goals you set every year and set out to achieve, so I was very excited about it."

Houston has exercised its fifth-year option on Clowney, which comes with a $13.8 million cap hit for 2018, per Spotrac. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, though the Texans would likely use the franchise tag if they're unable to reach a long-term extension.

Related

    Tom Savage Getting in Shape for Free Agency

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Tom Savage Getting in Shape for Free Agency

    Jeff Risdon
    via Texans Wire

    Report: Broncos in Trade Talks for S Su'a Cravens

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Broncos in Trade Talks for S Su'a Cravens

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel Reportedly Open to Practice Squad Role in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Manziel Reportedly Open to Practice Squad Role in NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gronk Expected Return in 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gronk Expected Return in 2018

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report