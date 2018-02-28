Brian Gaine: Jadeveon Clowney Contract Extension 'Certainly' Interests Texans

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Wednesday the organization is considering a contract extension for outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney before the 2018 season.

"That's something that we're currently evaluating right now, about the feasibility of that," Gaine told reporters during a media session at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "It's certainly something we have interest in."

Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, is coming off his best season as a pro.

The 25-year-old South Carolina product tallied 59 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while playing all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his four years in Houston.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 13 edge defender in the NFL for 2017.

Clowney registered just 10.5 sacks in 31 games while battling a variety of injuries across his first three seasons with the Texans.

His continued improvement and durability allowed him to secure a second straight Pro Bowl selection.

"I was excited about it," Clowney told reporters in December. "One of my goals every year [is] to try to get to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team. Just one of the goals you set every year and set out to achieve, so I was very excited about it."

Houston has exercised its fifth-year option on Clowney, which comes with a $13.8 million cap hit for 2018, per Spotrac. He's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, though the Texans would likely use the franchise tag if they're unable to reach a long-term extension.