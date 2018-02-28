Pat Shurmur Unsure If Odell Beckham Jr. Will Return from Ankle Injury by Camp

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis he's not sure whether superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be available for the start of training camp as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The early reports about Beckham's rehabilitation are positive, but when asked about his potential camp participation, the coach replied, "I don't know," per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

On Saturday, Beckham wrote on Twitter he expects to play zero preseason snaps, but he didn't discuss possible practice involvement during camp.

It's an important season for the 25-year-old LSU product, who will be playing under the final year of his rookie contract. If the sides don't come to terms on an extension, he'd be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, though the Giants would assuredly use the franchise tag.

Shurmur said last month that getting to know Beckham, who's displayed electric playmaking ability but also questionable decision-making during his time with the Giants, will be important, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

"This is sort of a clean-slate deal right now," he said. "We need to sit down and talk. When things happen, there are typically reasons for it."

Beckham made 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances before the ankle injury brought a premature end to his 2017 season. He'd recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 scores in each of his first three NFL campaigns.

The Giants haven't provided a timetable for his expected return to full strength since the surgery.