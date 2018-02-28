Sean McDermott: Tyrod Taylor Release Not in Bills' Plans

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday the organization isn't planning on releasing quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

McDermott said with regard to Taylor that it's "way too early to take anything off the table ... other than cutting him at this point, which is not in our plans."

Per Spotrac, Taylor is set to have a cap hit of just over $18 million in 2018. He also has a $6 million roster bonus due March 16.

If the Bills release Taylor before that, it would result in a cap hit of only $3 million, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak.

The 28-year-old Taylor has been Buffalo's primary starting signal-caller for the past three seasons, posting a 22-20 record during that time.

Last season, Taylor completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 427 yards and four scores.

He went 8-6 as a starter and helped the Bills end the NFL's longest playoff drought as they reached the postseason for the first time since 1999.

Taylor is a one-time Pro Bowler with the Bills. He has racked up 8,857 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go along with 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground during his tenure in Buffalo.

He also has the best career interception percentage among players with at least 1,000 pass attempts.

Despite Taylor's track record of success in Buffalo, he lost his starting job to fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman briefly last season, and there may not be a great deal of commitment to him within the organization since McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane inherited him rather than signing him themselves.

If the Bills do cut ties with Taylor, they will likely look to free agency or the draft to fill their vacancy at quarterback.

Some free-agent options could include Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Bradford.

Buffalo owns the No. 21 and 22 overall picks in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph are possibilities if they stand pat, but a trade up in the round would likely be required to land Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield.