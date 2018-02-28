F1 Pre-Season Testing 2018: Times and Wednesday Analysis from Barcelona

F1 Pre-Season Testing 2018: Times and Wednesday Analysis from BarcelonaFebruary 28, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso was the only driver to manage a timed lap during Wednesday's Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain due to poor weather conditions.
The Circuit's official Twitter account showed how he fared:
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya @Circuitcat_eng
🏁🏁🏁 Thanks Fernando for this final laps!!! 1⃣1⃣ laps and the only time: 2:18.545 #F1Testing https://t.co/sbbLuiTFaQ2018-2-28 17:03:13
Testing was severely disrupted because of heavy snow and freezing temperatures eventually making way for a great deal of rain, so there was not a lot to be learned.
Recap
The session eventually got under way after a three-hour delay, as the medical helicopter was unable to fly in the conditions that plagued much of the morning.
The Circuit's official Twitter account shared a look at the weather during a reconnaissance lap held ahead of the green light:
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya @Circuitcat_eng
Reconnaissance lap!! #F1Testing 😬❄️ https://t.co/aJi4QtUn1A2018-2-28 10:15:24
Even after the go-ahead was given, it still took another hour before any drivers took to the track.
Alonso was the first to venture out for an installation lap, followed eventually by Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson, per F1's official Twitter account:
Formula 1 @F1
Here's hoping it was the first of many 🤞 Only Alonso, Ricciardo and Ericsson have braved the conditions thus far #F1 #F1Testing https://t.co/YZf9Jr1JRC2018-2-28 13:19:29
Ricciardo was the only one of the three to attempt a second, though, and he quickly found himself in the gravel for his troubles and returned to the pits.
Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley also went out and managed an installation lap but little else. Williams sent Robert Kubica out, but the rain was still falling, and he only managed to creep around the track before returning to the safety of the pits, per the team's official Twitter account:
WILLIAMS RACING @WilliamsRacing
Send Robert out, that’s what we’ll do! 🥁#F1Testing #F1 #FW41 https://t.co/XPvOgavsVh2018-2-28 14:38:24
However, there was a brief flurry of action towards the end of the day as Alonso went out again and managed to finally set a time. The conditions were still pretty poor, though, as shown by the team:
McLaren @McLarenF1
Rooster tails all the way down the straight. #F1Testing https://t.co/czQEpXpS1f2018-2-28 16:51:06
It's another frustrating day for the teams, although the weather is expected to improve. According to Accuweather, temperatures are expected to rise, although there is still some rain around. The teams will hope they will see some much-needed track time on Thursday, which is the final day of Test One.
Predicting Where NBA's Top FAs Will Sign