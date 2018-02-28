Robert Lewandowski Reportedly Rejects Bayern Contract Amid Real Madrid Rumours

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has reportedly turned down a new contract offer from the club, with Real Madrid said to be keen to sign him in the summer.

According to Sky Germany (h/t the Daily Mirror), tentative talks have already been held between Lewandowski and Los Blancos with a view to a possible switch at the end of the campaign.

It's suggested that Madrid's general director, Jose Angel Sanchez, has been given the responsibility of bringing the Poland international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Madrid have made Lewandowski their main forward target in the summer, as they've conceded a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur would be too difficult at this juncture.

According to Delaney, Madrid president Florentino Perez "has long been a fan of Lewandowski and even directly spoken with the Polish striker in the past." The Bayern man is also reported to view Los Blancos as a "dream move," while he's recently changed agents to Pini Zahavi, someone who is reported as have strong links with Real.

Speculation about Lewandowski's future has intensified in recent days following the change in agent. However, as we can see here, the man himself shrugged off the rumours when quizzed on them recently:

In his two years in charge of Real, manager Zinedine Zidane has leaned heavily on the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, although there have been times this season when the trio have struggled.

Ronaldo is back in form after a poor start to the campaign, Bale remains an injury worry, while Benzema is regularly whistled by supporters at the Bernabeu. Per OptaJose, as a trio they've not clicked consistently:

Delaney noted that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is a key summer target, while Madrid also want a new No. 9.

If they were able to land Lewandowski they would be getting one of the best in the game. In his time at Bayern the 29-year-old has shown he can do everything, as he's brilliant with his back to goal, strong in the air and able to bring others into play.

Sven Hoppe/Associated Press

The former Borussia Dortmund man comes alive in the penalty area. As noted by WhoScored.com, he's been exceptional again this term:

At the moment, it's difficult to see Bayern being too panicked about potentially losing Lewandowski, especially given he is already tied down to a contract until 2021. The Munich club also boast the financial clout to resist any offer that may come in from Madrid.

Los Blancos would have to break the bank to really test Bayern's resolve to keep Lewandowski at this juncture and given he's 30 in August, it would be a big surprise if they were willing to spend the amount the German champions would surely demand.