It's 'Absurd' to Think Neymar Could Play Against Real Madrid, Says Player's Dad

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Neymar Sr. has said his son will be out of action for up to eight weeks, contrary to comments made by Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery that he could feature against Real Madrid.

Neymar Jr. sprained his ankle and fractured his fifth metatarsal against Marseille on Sunday, and his father told ESPN Brasil (h/t ESPN FC):

"PSG already know they will not have Neymar in the next few games, six weeks minimum, because this treatment will last six to eight weeks. That is already certain, regardless of surgery. What we can't do is something that may cause a fracture in the future."

On the possibility of Neymar playing against Real in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie on March 6, he added: "Yes, of course he is out against Real Madrid. It is absurd if anybody thinks otherwise."

Neymar Sr., who is also his son's agent, said Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was making his way to the French capital to assess the forward before the club make a decision regarding surgery.

His comments contradicted Emery's assessment that the player is not yet ruled out against Los Blancos, per Get French Football News:

The coach confirmed PSG are waiting before giving the go-ahead for an operation, per Goal UK:

According to ESPN FC, the club want to give the swelling surrounding Neymar's injury a chance to go down to see if they can avoid resorting to surgery.

Sources close to Neymar and the club told ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson that while the player is "desperate" to play against Real, he equally does not want to risk exacerbating his injury, which could result in him missing the remainder of the campaign and the 2018 World Cup.

French football expert Julien Laurens gave ESPN FC his take on the situation:

PSG are hoping to overturn a 3-1 defeat when Madrid visit the Parc des Princes, a task that would be far from simple even with Neymar fit and firing.

Les Parisiens have plenty of talent beyond the Brazilian, but they will need to show a level of performance and resilience they have struggled to produce in the knockout phase of the Champions League, having never made it past the quarter-finals.