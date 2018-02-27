Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working to Fight John Cena at WrestleMania

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE fans may have the chance to watch Rey Mysterio battle John Cena at WrestleMania on April 8.

According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Mysterio was working on the potential upcoming showdown with Cena while backstage at SmackDown.

Mysterio is 43 years old and hasn't made a WWE appearance since 2015, but he has been in the headlines recently since making a surprise entrance in the 2018 Royal Rumble in January.

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes said he "appeared to be in great shape while rocking his vintage gear circa WCW Nitro," and the fans greeted him with a thundering ovation.

Neil Docking of the Mirror noted Raw in April 2015 was Mysterio's last WWE appearance, ending his 13-year tenure with the company. However, matching him up with one of the most famous wrestlers in WWE at the company's main event would serve as a monster stage to reintroduce him to some of the sport's fans.

It appears as if Cena will be the one standing in the way of what could be his next victory.