Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working to Fight John Cena at WrestleMania

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2018

John Cena presents the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE fans may have the chance to watch Rey Mysterio battle John Cena at WrestleMania on April 8.

According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Mysterio was working on the potential upcoming showdown with Cena while backstage at SmackDown.

Mysterio is 43 years old and hasn't made a WWE appearance since 2015, but he has been in the headlines recently since making a surprise entrance in the 2018 Royal Rumble in January.

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes said he "appeared to be in great shape while rocking his vintage gear circa WCW Nitro," and the fans greeted him with a thundering ovation.

Neil Docking of the Mirror noted Raw in April 2015 was Mysterio's last WWE appearance, ending his 13-year tenure with the company. However, matching him up with one of the most famous wrestlers in WWE at the company's main event would serve as a monster stage to reintroduce him to some of the sport's fans.

It appears as if Cena will be the one standing in the way of what could be his next victory.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report