United States Reportedly in Danger of Losing 2026 World Cup Bid to Morocco

IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/Getty Images

The United States is making a bid for the 2026 World Cup as part of a North America contingent, but Morocco is reportedly winning the race to host the international event, according to Sam Borden of ESPN.

FIFA is expected to announce the host for the 2026 games on June 13.

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid last April to host the World Cup, with 60 of the 80 games set to take place in the U.S., including the finals, semifinals and quarterfinals. The other two countries would feature 10 matches apiece.

According to ESPN, hosting this event could bring $5 billion in economic activity to the three countries.

"Our assessment found that if the United Bid Committee is successful in its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it could generate significant short-term economic activity and numerous other benefits across Canada, Mexico and the United States," Cliff Grevler of the Boston Consulting Group said.

However, the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea was the only time multiple countries co-hosted the event.

Former President Sepp Blatter described the situation, also throwing his support behind Morocco:

Tariq Panja of the New York Times noted a lack of details from the African country's bid, but it's apparently done enough to get the members of FIFA interested.

The 211 member nations will vote on the new location at the FIFA Congress prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.